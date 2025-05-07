Cheap and easy ways to stock your emergency go bag

Preparing an emergency go bag can be overwhelming.

It can be hard to know exactly what to pack. Buying food and supplies or opting for a premade survival kit can be expensive. And the task of gathering dozens of random items can feel like a big to-do.

It's no wonder that only about half of Americans say they've assembled or updated their stash of emergency supplies, according to a 2023 survey conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds were less likely to be prepared.

To make the process easier and cheaper, "build out your kit a little at a time, buy used supplies and start with what you already have," says Alyssa Provencio, a professor at the University of Central Oklahoma who researches emergency and disaster management. "You do not have to spend hundreds of dollars to be prepared."

Go bag essentials: Tips to save money and effort

Between the American Red Cross and Ready.gov, a lot of go bag checklists are out there with helpful ideas about what to pack. If you're concerned about the cost and effort to gather the recommended items, remember that "something is better than nothing," Provencio says.

Provencio and Jonathan Sury, a senior staff associate at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia Climate School, share a list of items to prioritize, along with tips on how to make packing effortless and budget friendly.

🎒A good bag. It should be sturdy enough to hold your food and emergency supplies, as well as light enough to carry with you in case you have to evacuate on foot, Provencio says. Bonus points if the bag has wheels and straps for easy transport, Sury says.

Money-saving tip: No need to buy a tactical, state-of-the-art backpack. An old duffel bag or even a heavy-duty, oversize tote bag will do, Provencio says.

💧 At least a gallon of water. You should ideally pack a gallon of water per person a day for three days, but you may find that three jugs of water will make a bag too heavy. Pack at least 1 gallon of water, Sury says, or as much as you can carry, Provencio says.

🍫 Three days of food. Choose lightweight, calorie-dense foods, like granola bars, peanut butter and tuna in pouches, Provencio says.

Money-saving tip: Break up the task of buying food into small chunks. It'll make the process "more manageable financially, and it's just as effective," Provencio says. Pick up one or two items, like a couple of energy bars or some beef jerky, each paycheck. Or buy in bulk, Sury says.

💉 Items vital to your personal situation. For some people, that might mean lifesaving prescription medicines, a cane for walking or a favorite toy to comfort your little one.

Effort-saving tip: It can be hard to narrow down a list of personal items. So if it helps, pretend like you're packing for a weekend trip rather than "a Hollywood-style disaster," Provencio says. "Most likely, you'll be spending a couple of days at a friend's house away from the immediate hazard. So ask yourself: What would you need if you had to leave your house suddenly for a few days?"

🩹 Basic first-aid equipment. Provencio says this might include different sizes of bandages, gauze, alcohol, pain relievers and antiseptic wipes. If you have room to spare and the budget, stock your kit with more items suggested by the American Red Cross.

Money-saving tip: Premade first-aid kits are convenient, but it will be cheaper to make your own kit, Sury says. Consider buying items like bandages and hydrogen peroxide in bulk and assemble your own kits.

📜 Important documents. These include photocopies of insurance paperwork, your birth certificate and the deed to your house. Put them in a zip-close bag to protect them from water damage. You could also save digital copies on a flash drive or the cloud too, Provencio says.

Effort-saving tip: Gathering all the paperwork to photocopy or scan can be a big task, so save this job for when you've got spare time on your hands. "It's daunting, but once you have those copies backed up, your work is done," Sury says.

🔪 Emergency supplies. As you look through different go bag checklists, you'll see a wide range of supplies like work gloves or plastic sheeting. At the very least, Provencio says, your bag should contain the following items: a multi-tool or knife; paracord or rope for, say, pitching a tent; duct tape for making repairs; a flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries; and something with which to start a fire. Sury says it's also a good idea to pack an emergency blanket.

Money-saving tip: Shop your junk drawer or garage, Provencio says. You'll be surprised how many batteries, candles and lighters you'll find. While rummaging through discount bins or yard sales, look out for flashlights and multipurpose tools. Buy used items, like a headlamp, online.

🪥 Personal hygiene supplies. If you had to live off the land for a few days, what would you need? Provencio suggests wet wipes, a toothbrush, toothpaste and sanitary products.

📲 A power bank with which to charge your phone so you can make emergency calls. Don't forget to keep it charged, Sury says.

💵 Some cash. Don't assume you'll be able to use your credit cards or get cash from an ATM in an emergency, Provencio says. You should have enough money to buy a full tank of gas and a day's worth of food, Sury says. "For those low on resources, it's always tough to set aside some cash, but a little here and there will add up."

My go bag is packed. Now what?

"Once you have your bag together, all you need to do is maintain it and make sure it's in good condition a couple times a year," Sury says. Swap out the expired food and replenish any bandages you may have swiped from the first-aid kit.

Don't forget to create a basic emergency plan. "Knowing your evacuation routes, identifying a meeting place for your family and writing down key phone numbers costs nothing but can make a huge difference," Provencio says. "Even simply being mentally prepared and thinking through [disaster] scenarios can help you act more quickly and confidently under stress."

