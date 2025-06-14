'Wait Wait' for June 14, 2025: With Not My Job guest Chris Perfetti

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Chris Perfetti and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Alonzo Bodden, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Birthday Twins In DC; The Marlboro Man Returns; Getting Your Money's Worth From Beyonce

Panel Questions

Real ID or Real Bargains?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories of how people's parents met, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Abbott Elementary's Christ Perfetti answers our questions about monks

Chris Perfetti, one of the stars of Abbott Elementary plays our game called, "Abbott Elementary meet the Elementary Abbotts" Three questions about monks.

Family Time Just Got Easier and Messier; Best Way To Leave A Wedding

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Still or Sparking or Super Fancy?; A Lovable Loaf; Dating on A Budget

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the big parades in Washington DC this weekend, what will be the next big parade.

