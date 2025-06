/ Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (16) raises the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The Florida Panthers crushed the Edmonton Oilers in game six of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night to win the trophy for the second year in a row.

Host Lisa Mullins gets a recap from David Dwork, who covers the Panthers for The Hockey News magazine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR