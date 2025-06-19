Inside NYC's mayoral race

/ Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, left, speaks during the final primary New York City mayoral debate, at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the Gerald W. Lynch Theater, in New York City, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP)

Voters in New York City are going to the polls to select the Democratic nominee for mayor. It’s crowded field of 11 candidates, but much of the attention recently is on two of them. Zohran Mamdani — a little-known progressive assemblyman — is closing in on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lead in the New York City mayor’s race, according to the polls.

Brigid Bergin, senior reporter at WNYC, joins us to discuss.

