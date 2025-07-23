© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Russia and Ukraine meet for talks to end war but remain divided on what peace means

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

Russian and Ukrainian leaders are set to meet in Istanbul on Wednesday in the latest round of talks to end the war, although both sides remain deeply divided over what lasting peace would mean.

Siobhan O’Grady, Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post, joins host Scott Tong to discuss the latest round of peace negotiations and the latest in the war.

Here & Now Newsroom