Israeli forces gear up to expand operations in Gaza and take control of Gaza City

/ Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel’s security cabinet voted early Friday to authorize the move to take over Gaza City, one of the last areas of Gaza that’s not yet fully under military occupation.

We speak to NPR’s Aya Batrawy about the reaction to Israel’s plan and what it means for those in Gaza who already have scarce access to aid and no safe zones.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

