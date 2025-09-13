Trump tells NATO members they must move first on Russia sanctions over Ukraine

President Trump told fellow NATO countries on Saturday that he will only impose new sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine if they stop purchasing Russian oil.

"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," he wrote in a lengthy social media post in what he described as the text of a letter to all NATO countries and the rest of the world.

Trump has been under pressure from some in his own party to increase sanctions on Russia after his efforts at diplomacy stalled . Meanwhile, Russia has stepped up aggression – including this week when multiple Russian drones entered the airspace of NATO member Poland.

NATO fighter jets shot down the drones. Trump's reaction has been relatively muted. He suggested that the incursion could have been an accident, but he has said his patience with Russia is running thin.

Trump last month doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent due to India's continued purchases of Russian energy.

Trump spoke to European leaders about Russian oil last week

Trump privately told European leaders on call last week that they needed to cut off Russian oil to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private conversation. Trump's post on Saturday amplified those sentiments.

"As you know, NATO'S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia."

"Anyway, I am ready to 'go' when you are," he added. "Just say when?"

The United States and its allies have been cautious about restrictions on Russian energy trade because of fears of the impact on the global economy.

The European Union had been heavily dependent on Russian energy before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It has taken steps to reduce those purchases, but they have not disappeared entirely, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air , a Finnish nonprofit that tracks the purchases. Many EU countries are also NATO members.

The EU is the biggest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline natural gas. And NATO member Turkey is a major buyer of Russian energy.

Trump also wants NATO members to tariff China

Trump also said in his post that he wants NATO countries to impose tariffs of 50% to 100% on Chinese goods. China has emerged as the top buyer of Russian oil since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip," Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer spoke with G7 finance ministers on Friday and pressed them to impose tariffs on countries buying Russian oil. In a statement, they said only a "unified effort" to cut off Russian revenues would end the war.

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans have been pushing him to step up economic action against Russia.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a sanctions package in July, along with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal. After the Russian drones were shot down over Poland this week, Graham posted on social media encouraging Trump to support that package.

"Mr. President, Congress is with you. We stand ready to pass legislation authorizing bone crushing new sanctions and tariffs that can be deployed at your discretion," he wrote. "Our goal is to empower you as you deal with this mounting threat."

