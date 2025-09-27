Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Ore., to handle 'domestic terrorists'

Updated September 27, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, "authorizing Full Force, if necessary" to handle "domestic terrorists" as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities.

He made the announcement on social media, writing that he was directing the Department of Defense to "provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland."

Trump said the decision was necessary to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he described as "under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for details on Trump's announcement, such as a timeline for the deployment or what troops would be involved. He previously threatened to send the National Guard into Chicago without following through. A deployment in Memphis, Tennessee, is expected to include only about 150 troops, far less than were sent to the District of Columbia for Trump's crackdown or in Los Angeles in response to immigration protests.

Pentagon officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Republican president has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the "radical left," which he blames for the country's problems with political violence.

He deployed the National Guard and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles over the summer and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the nation's capital.

The ICE facility in Portland has been the target of frequent demonstrations, sometimes leading to violent clashes. Some federal agents have been injured and several protesters have been charged with assault. When protesters erected a guillotine earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security described it as "unhinged behavior."

Trump, in comments Thursday in the Oval Office, suggested some kind of operation was in the works.

"We're going to get out there and we're going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland," he said, describing them as "professional agitators and anarchists."

Earlier in September, Trump had described living in Portland as "like living in hell" and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

"Like other mayors across the country, I have not asked for -– and do not need -– federal intervention," Portland's mayor, Keith Wilson, said in a statement after Trump's threat. Wilson said his city had protected freedom of expression while "addressing occasional violence and property destruction."

In Tennessee, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday, Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who helped coordinate the operation, said they will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city.

Copyright 2025 NPR