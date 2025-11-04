Remembering Dick Cheney's role in politics and legacy

Dick Cheney has died at age 84. He was perhaps the most powerful and controversial vice president in U.S. history, serving for eight years under President George W. Bush.

He was one of the strongest voices in support of the invasion of Iraq, and he was behind many of the aggressive policies toward the war in Iraq, the use of intelligence and interrogation techniques against alleged terrorists, and expanding presidential power.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with historian Julian Zelizer.

