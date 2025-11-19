Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats stop in Richmond ahead of new art exhibit

A pair of hip hop and R&B icons graced the stage at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Wednesday.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats were in Richmond to support the opening of their new exhibit at the museum called Giants. It includes works from the artists’ own collections, including some of the equipment used to produce their music.

Keys and Swizz Beats arriving at the VMFA event Wednesday.

Keys took a few questions from the audience, and offered this piece of advice...

“Everything you want to do well you have to put the time in. You’re not gonna get better for no reason. But it’s hard," she said. "Because sometimes you’re like ‘I really wish I was outside right now.’”

Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys opens this weekend and runs through March.