What to know about David Sacks, Silicon Valley's AI guy in the White House

David Sacks is Silicon Valley’s guy in the White House. He’s long been an industry booster, but now he’s the Trump administration’s top advisor on tech and crypto policy. But in recent weeks, he’s been defending against conflict of interest questions and faced criticism over his drive to undo state artificial intelligence laws.

