Become 'Friends with Words' in Martha Barnette's book exploring the origins of language

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s August 2025 conversation with radio show co-host and podcaster Martha Barnette. In her show “A Way with Words” and her book “Friends with Words: Adventures in Languageland,” Barnette explores the origins of words like “boycott” and “mellifluous” as well as her own love of language.

