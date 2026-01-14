'The Hitch' novel tells a tale of corgi possession

Author Sara Levine‘s new book, “The Hitch,” centers around Rose, an artisanal yogurt entrepreneur whose weeklong visit from her 6-year-old nephew is upended after her dog kills a corgi in the park. Her nephew insists that the corgi’s soul is now in him and behaves accordingly.

The book is out this week. Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Levine.

Book excerpt: ‘The Hitch’

By Sara Levine

