50th Anniversary Celebration with Mary Louise Kelly and Beth Macy
On August 24th, WVTF Music and RADIO IQ hosted All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly to Roanoke's Jefferson Center. Roanoke author Beth Macy interviewed Kelly about Kelly's latest book, It. Goes. So. Fast.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
2 of 21 — bothonstage.jpg
Mary Louise Kelly (left) with author Beth Macy at Fitzpatrick Hall at Roanoke's Jefferson Center.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
3 of 21 — bethupclose.jpg
We were honored to have author Beth Macy (Dopesick, Raising Lazarus) take part in our 50th Anniversary event.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
4 of 21 — marylouisesmiling.jpg
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly shared from her personal and professional experiences during the interview and special event at Roanoke's Jefferson Center.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
5 of 21 — rogertocrowd.jpg
WVTF Station Manager Roger Duvall addresses a full house in Fitzpatrick Hall at the start of the evening's event.
6 of 21 — marylouiseandannalawson.jpg
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly (left) with WVTF Friends Council member Anna Lawson.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
7 of 21 — adamandbarbaraduerksign.jpg
It was great to see so many WVTF supporters at our event! Here's Barbara Duerk with our Adam Ranzer.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
8 of 21 — kimandfriend.jpg
WVTF Friends Council member Kim Bratic (right) and guest show their support of public radio!
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
9 of 21 — coupleholding signs.jpg
We appreciate everyone who came out to this special event!
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
10 of 21 — seidelandmichie.jpg
RADIO IQ News Director David Seidel (left) stands next to our very first engineer, Wayne Michie, who helped start WVTF in 1973 with the call letters WVWR.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
11 of 21 — paxandbonita.jpg
This guys is a big part of why WVTF has enjoyed 50 years and has grown so much since its early days! Retired Chief Engineer Paxton Durham is seen here with his wife Bonita.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
12 of 21 — danaandsheri.jpg
WVTF Friends Council Chair Dana Martin (left) and his guest show off their support of public radio in Virginia!
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
13 of 21 — mohamedandseidel.jpg
WVTF Friends Council member Mohammed Seyam (left) with RADIO IQ News Director David Seidel.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
14 of 21 — hannahkinderandfriendwithsigns.jpg
WVTF Friends Council member Hannah Kinder (right) is all smiles as she and a guest show their support of RADIO IQ and WVTF Music.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
15 of 21 — rogermarylauren.jpg
WVTF Station Manager Roger Duvall (from left), NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, and listener supporter Lauren Ellerman enjoyed a conversation prior to the evening's program.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
16 of 21 — fs1winnerswithsign.jpg
Dan Conquest and his wife enjoyed the evening's events after traveling from Crozet! Thanks for coming!
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
17 of 21 — duvallandguillamssigns.jpg
WVTF Friends Council member John Gilliom (right) and wife, along with WVTF Station Manager Roger Duvall, talking prior to the Kelly/Macy program.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
18 of 21 — staffwithsigns.jpg
WVTF Music host Luke Currie (left to right), RADIO IQ meteorologist and senior producer Nick Gilmore, and Charlottesville reporter Sandy Hausman at our anniversary celebration.
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
19 of 21 — stockburgerssigns.jpg
Thanks for your support and for helping us celebrate, Mr. and Mrs. Stockburger!
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
20 of 21 — oldercouplewithsigns.jpg
Where would we be without our donors? Thanks to these people and the many more not pictured. Your support has made 50 years of WVTF Public Radio possible. Here's to 50 more!
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson
LillyMac Photo by Mike Wilson