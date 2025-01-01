Additional Resources - Veterans Episode

Historical background:

https://www.jstor.org/stable/4248942

Murray, P. T. (1987). “Who Is an Indian? Who Is a Negro? Virginia Indians in the World War II Draft.” The Virginia Magazine of History and Biography, 95(2), 215–231.

Native American service member stats:

Smithsonian Institute:

https://americanindian.si.edu/why-we-serve/topics/world-war-2/

National Indian Council on Aging:

https://www.nicoa.org/american-indian-veterans-have-highest-record-of-military-service/

The story behind Soldier Boy: