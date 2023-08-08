Black Midwives_Kasmauski-25.jpg

During a prenatal examination, Nichole Wardlaw, a midwife working in Chesapeake, Virginia, speaks to the baby of her client, Earashea Bellamy, who is a week past her due date. Earashea and her husband, Freddie Bellamy, wanted their child to be delivered by a Black midwife. When they couldn’t find one available in their hometown of Richmond, they decided to use the services of Wardlaw, whose practice was close to where Earashea’s mother lives in Hampton, Virginia. The Bellamys stayed in Hampton during the last portion of her pregnancy. Though Wardlaw was able to deliver the baby at home, she took Earashea to Sentara CarePlex Hospital when the new mother started hemorrhaging. (Karen Kasmauski / Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO)