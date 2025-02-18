In recent weeks, the need for and value of public media funding has become a common topic of conversation. WVTF Radio IQ has put together answers to some frequently asked questions on how public media funding works — and why it’s essential to our service.

Five things to know about public media and federal funding:

● Public media reaches 99% of the U.S. population and serves millions of Americans every day.

● The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is an independent nonprofit that distributes federal dollars (an average of $1.60 per American annually) to local stations. That money is used to invest in programming and services according to each community’s needs.

● About 5% of Radio IQ's annual funding comes from the CPB.

● CPB funding allows public media stations to pool resources towards satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, music licensing and development of educational programs, all of which would be too expensive for stations to do on their own.

● Cuts to federal funding would negatively impact the ability for rural stations, like ours, to serve the people who need it most. Learn more at Protect My Public Media.

Radio IQ and WVTF are NPR stations, part of a nationwide public media network that serves millions of Americans. This network reaches nearly 99% of the population with free and accessible programs, regardless of population density, income or geographic challenges.

Public media stations are partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Each station is locally managed and makes programming and service decisions to address unique community needs and interests. At Radio IQ, these programs and services include the national shows you enjoy, like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well local favorites such as Appalachia Today, People’s Pharmacy and With Good Reason.

Public media’s service also includes things like lifesaving emergency alerts through its management and operation of the Public Radio Satellite System.

The need for and value of federal funding for public media has become a common topic, so we’ve put together these frequently asked questions about how public media funding works, and what impact the absence of that funding may have on public radio and television here and across the country. If you have other questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at wvtf@vt.edu

What is the CPB’s role in public broadcasting?

The CPB is distinct from both NPR and PBS. It is not a broadcaster, but an independent, nonprofit organization created by Congress in 1967 with two primary functions: to serve as a firewall between partisan politics and public broadcasting, and to help fund programming, stations and technology.

Funding for CPB is established through the federal budget annual appropriations process two years in advance with the intention of insulating funding from political pressures. Its total appropriation is currently over $500 million. The CPB is responsible for allocating their funds from the federal budget in any way that fulfills their mission: to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.

NPR and PBS don’t receive direct support from the CPB; the funding goes directly to local stations so they can decide how best to program for their communities.

How much CPB funding does Radio IQ receive?

Approximately 5% of WVTF Radio IQ’s budgeted revenue comes from the CPB, about $300,000. That amount is calculated using a complex formula that takes into account our region’s population and how much funding we are able to raise locally from donations by individuals and support from small businesses and organizations.

Why does WVTF Radio IQ need federal funding?

Even though member and local business support makes up the bulk of WVTF Radio IQ’s funding, federal funding — which costs an average of $1.60 per American per year — makes public media as you currently know it possible.

CPB’s investment directly supports local stations across the country and enables them to provide essential programs and services. If federal funding is eliminated, public media stations could be forced to cut some or all of the following:

● Signature educational content as set forth in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967

● Important public safety communications during natural disasters

● Professional development and resources for teachers

● Music and cultural programming

● Local newsrooms and personnel providing information essential to the well-being of local communities

Some stations, particularly those in rural areas securing a larger percentage of their revenue from the CPB, could even be forced off the air. In many rural communities, public media stations are the only local sources of news.

Stable funding from the CPB and other sources have made it possible for WVTF Radio IQ to establish a strong system of local news reporting which our audience can rely upon over a long period of time. It also makes it possible to maintain radio and television transmitters to serve a mountainous state with essential services that provide the public with local, national and world news as well as daily weather forecasts, alerts and warnings.

What would happen WVTF Radio IQ lost CPB funding?

While WVTF Radio IQ would immediately seek to raise the $300,000 in lost CPB funds from donors and business sponsors, the loss of federal funding would very likely result in immediate and significant impacts on our ability to provide essential services, including production of local news and music programming, our ability to purchase national programming, maintain broadcast infrastructure and our membership in the Virginia Public Radio collaborative, which serves listeners throughout the state.

In addition, stations across the country rely on pooled resources from CPB including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and to develop educational programs. The whole network would be impacted in ways that would also impact WVTF Radio IQ.

What is WVTF Radio IQ doing to prepare for this possibility?

WVTF Radio IQ is preparing for this possibility on many fronts. We are in conversations with other public media organizations and a national organization called Protect My Public Media to coordinate efforts and advocacy. We’ve met with Virginia’s Congressional delegation, and are developing a contingency plan for the potential loss of funding. And we’re keeping our members and audience informed about what’s going on and how you can help.

Why is public broadcasting needed when we can get news and content from so many sources?

Local public media stations provide critical information — always free of charge — to help citizens make informed decisions.

For example, recent stories about have helped our audience understand and navigate complex issues. When severe weather hit in the fall of 2024 and winter of 2025, listeners turned to WVTF and Radio IQ for timely and trustworthy updates about public safety.

With the number of local journalists declining nationwide and increased division and isolation in our country, independent and nonprofit public media organizations like Radio IQ continue to provide a high level of service to communities. Public media abides by rigorous ethical standards to ensure our content cannot be influenced by commercial interests. In a time where anyone can post their opinion to social media, journalism grounded in rigorous fact-checking is essential to inform decisions that affect our health and safety, our finances, our democracy and our future.

How can I take action to advocate for continued support of public media?

Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition. You can also tell your friends why public media is important to you.

Local community support is our largest and most stable source of funding, and no matter how this shakes out, continuing our public service will require your ongoing support. If you’re already a contributing member, thank you! If you’re not, or if you can give more generously, now is an excellent time to join or increase your support.

