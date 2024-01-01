Pathway to the Future

A Pathway to the Future for WVTF and Radio IQ



In 2003 WVTF Public Radio completed construction and moved to the brand new Roanoke Broadcast Center. Over the next several years hundreds of donors requested donor bricks engraved with their names and messages that were installed along the sidewalk that stretches the length of the building. By 2020 the entire donor brick foundation was filled from the front door to the far side of the parking lot.



Last year, WVTF Public Radio celebrated 50 years of public radio service and 20 years in the Roanoke Broadcast Center. This year marks the time for us to make some repairs and improvements and lay the foundation for the next 50 years.



To celebrate the strong support of listeners from communities across Virginia and to reaffirm our commitment to provide the best possible public media services now, we are building a Pathway to the Future.



This summer we will complete a redesign of the donor brick sidewalk and add a new patio to welcome visitors to the Roanoke Broadcast Center and show them how much listeners from across Virginia and beyond value this public radio service.



You can be a lasting part of that by making a donation of $365 or more and requesting an engraved donor brick with your name and the community you represent as your thank you gift. That’s just a dollar a day for all the great news and cultural programming you get from Radio IQ and WVTF Music today.



Show your support with your name and represent your community with a new donor brick. Our Pathway to the Future will show visitors to the Roanoke Broadcast Center a sample of the many communities WVTF and Radio IQ serves across Virginia and beyond and the members of those cities and towns who make this public radio service possible.



Or, by just becoming a $30 monthly donor to WVTF you are immediately eligible to become part of the Pathway to the Future with your name and city on an engraved brick in the new sidewalk and patio.



Whether it’s a single gift or a new monthly donation, we hope you will consider helping pave the way to a rock-solid future for public radio in our communities across Virginia.



Join the hundreds of donors already recognized by adding your name and the community you represent engraved in brick welcoming visitors to our Roanoke Broadcast Center for years to come.



Help us launch into our NEXT 50 years of service with your gift now.

