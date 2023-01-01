Holiday Programs 2023

Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day)

Radio IQ: Turkey Confidential 10am – 12pm Turkey Confidential isThe Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. Guests include chef Kristen Kish (Top Chef’s newest judge), Michigan chef and award-winning writer Abra Berens (author of Pulp, A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit), Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes, and Dan Pelosi (author of Let’s Eat, 101 Recipes to Fill Your Heart and Home).

Giving Thanks 12pm – 1pm Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude. And this year for its 25th anniversary, Giving Thanks presents the best moments of a quarter century of guests, including Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamott, Deepak Chopra, and many more.

WVTF: Every Good Thing 11am – 12pm On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. Every Good Thing is an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Giving Thanks 12pm – 2pm Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude on Thanksgiving. Now in its 25th year on public radio, this year's Giving Thanks presents the best moments of a quarter century of great guests:

Foodies: Stanley Tucci, Nigella Lawson, Jacques Pepin, Calvin Trillin



Foodies: Stanley Tucci, Nigella Lawson, Jacques Pepin, Calvin Trillin

Stanley Tucci, Nigella Lawson, Jacques Pepin, Calvin Trillin Writers: Anne Lamott, Adam Gopnik, Julia Sweeney, Anna Quindlen, Deepak Chopra

Anne Lamott, Adam Gopnik, Julia Sweeney, Anna Quindlen, Deepak Chopra Poets: Billy Collins, Rita Dove, Nikki Giovanni, Ada Limon. And classic poems read by Patrick Stewart, Bill Moyers, Studs Terkel

Billy Collins, Rita Dove, Nikki Giovanni, Ada Limon. And classic poems read by Patrick Stewart, Bill Moyers, Studs Terkel Musicians: Michael Tilson Thomas, John Rutter, Sir Stephen Hough

Michael Tilson Thomas, John Rutter, Sir Stephen Hough In Memoriam: John Updike, Wendy Wasserstein, Nora Ephron, Rabbi Harold Kushner My Journey, Yours: A Cantus Immigration Special 2p – 3p My Journey, Yours, a program of works anchored by Elise Witt’s piece of the same name, explores the courage of those who leave their homes in search of a brighter future. This program honors the struggle, courage, and deep humanity of migration with music from around the world, as well as a newly commissioned piece by Melissa Dunphy, one of today’s most compelling compositional voices.

Friday, November 24th

WVTF: Reclaiming the Sound Waves with Connor Chee 11am – 12pm Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee has embarked on a mission to translate traditional Navajo vocables to the modern piano. Host Scott Blankenship talks with Chee about his artistic process, the importance of preserving Navajo music for future generations, and the Land Back movement. Music includes solo piano compositions from Chee's recordings, plus the premiere of Unbroken: Music for the Navajo Code Talkers, commissioned by American Public Media.

An Echoes Acoustic Thanksgiving 12p – 2p

Oboist Jill Haley performs music from her acclaimed new album, The Winds of Badlands, inspired by her residency in the Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Working with Grammy-winning guitarist David Cullen and pianist Sue McDevitt, she creates chamber music tone poems to this vast expanse of America. Her live performance centers an Echoes Acoustic Thanksgiving.

Friday, December 8th

Radio Q:

The Eight Nights of Chanukah 12p – 12:30p The Jewish holiday of Chanukah – the Festival of Lights – is celebrated over the course of eight nights. In a series of radio vignettes called The Eight Nights of Chanukah, WQXR’s Naomi Lewin tells the stories, and talks about the customs of the holiday, including the Chanukah miracle, lighting the menorah, traditional foods, and why Chanukah is so hard to spell. Each of The Eight Nights of Chanukah also contains music for the holiday.

Chanukah Tales 12:30p – 1p

Writer Marilyn Kallet reads from her book, One for Each Night: Chanukah Tales and Recipes, a collection of eight food inspired tales that explain traditional Chanukah dishes. We also put some of the recipes to a test with a family of four Jewish women in Kansas City, including former KCUR announcer Linda Sher, and share poetry and food to mark the holiday.

Hanukkah Lights 2023 3pm – 4pm This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

WVTF:

Candles Burning Brightly 5pm – 6pm A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Monday, December 11th

WVTF: Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party 5p – 6p Itzhak Perlman invites you to his Chanukah Radio Party. Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly. This engaging one-hour special includes numbers from Itzhak Perlman’s radio-addicted childhood in Israel; evocative songs in Yiddish and Ladino; classical music that revolves around the Maccabee heroes of the story; and Chanukah gems by American folk singers. The master storyteller also regales you with jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Chanukah symbols: the menorah, the latke, and, of course, the dreidel. A good time for the whole family, on Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party.

Tuesday, December 12th

WVTF: A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella 5p – 6p Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago A Cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.