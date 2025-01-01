Holiday Programs 2024

Christmas Eve- Tuesday December 24th

WVTF:

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - 10a-noon LIVE

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents your audience with an opportunity to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Thistle & Shamrock “A Child’s Christmas in Wales – 4p – 5p

Matthews is a Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely.

Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas – 5p – 6p

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas

Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration 6p – 7p

Pianist Christian Sands shares music and memories from his new holiday record Christmas Stories. We’ll hear tales of his childhood in snowy New England, the ultimate Christmas party music, and a Jazz Night exclusive track.

Mountain Stage Christmas – 7p – 8pThis hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

An Afro Blue Christmas – 8p – 9p

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappella group perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions…music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs – 9p – 10p

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

In Winter’s Glow – 10p – 11p

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico – 11p – midnight

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH.

Christmas Day- Wednesday, December 25th

Radio IQ :

A Christmas Carol w/ Jonathan Winters- 9am-10am

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - 10a-noon REBROADCAST

WVTF:

St Olaf Christmas Festival- Noon-2pm

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Welcome Christmas- 2pm-3pm

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

All is Bright- 3pm-4pm

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel

Your Classical Christmas Favorites- 4pm-5pm

Join us this holiday season as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted by you in a two-hour special.

A Chanticleer Christmas- 5pm-6pm

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Steve Staruch.

Christmas with Madrigalia 2024- 6pm-7pm

This holiday season, the Rochester, NY chamber choir Madrigalia and their Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff return to public radio for Christmas with Madrigalia. The program celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the around the world celebrating the Winter Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas, and the New Year.

Carols as Home with the Imani Winds- 7pm-8pm

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.



Jazz Piano Christmas- 8pm-9pm

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.

New Years Eve- Tuesday, December 31st

Radio IQ:

Capitol Fools 2023 New Years Special- 6pm-7pm

Featuring former cast members of the legendary Capitol Steps and a show written by the former co-writer of the Steps, the Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections of the day’s news. After touring the country for two years, the Capitol Fools are going on the air! Picking up the annual tradition of the Capitol Steps radio shows that listeners loved, the Capitol Fools are pleased to present an hour long broadcast of our live stage show to welcome in 2024.

2024 Remembered from the Current- 7pm-9pm

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2024 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

Toast of the Nation- 9pm-1am

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

New Years Day- Wednesday, January 1st.

WVTF :

New Years Day From Vienna 11am-1pm

The Vienna Philharmonic will perform their famous New Year's Day concert from the renowned Musikverein in Vienna on January 1, 2025. The concert will be conducted by Riccardo Muti, Music Director Emeritus of the Chicago Symphony, who has directed the Vienna Philharmonic more than 500 times since his debut in 1971. This will be his seventh New Year’s Day appearance, his first was in 1993.

The 2025 New Year's Day program includes many favorites by Johann Strauss Junior, since 2025 marks the 200th anniversary of his birth, as well as two items appearing on the New Year's Day concert for the first time, including the Ferdinandus Waltz by Johann Strauss’ contemporary Constanze Geiger. As it has for decades now, the encores feature the most famous waltz ever, From the Blue Danube, as well as the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Senior. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

The Christmas Revels- In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 1pm-3pm

CHRISTMAS REVELS performances have been described as entertaining collections of country, ritual and courtly dances, wassails, carols, songs and ballads, spirituals, hymns and anthems, story-telling, poetry and drama. They are made up of sacred and secular folk materials, plus some composed popular and "art" music, from traditional European, Middle Eastern, Asian and American celebrations of Advent, Chanukah, Las Posadas, Christmas, the Feast of Fools, New Year's, Twelfth Night, Epiphany/Old Christmas, and other end-of-the-year festivals, along with various cultures' hereditary observances of the Winter Solstice, some elements of which date back to pre-Christian times.

