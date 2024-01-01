Hurricane Helene Disaster Assistance
Information about volunteering and donating to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene
Do you need assistance with recovery resources?
- Call 211 Virginia or use the link here
Do you want to volunteer your time or help with supplies?
- Get information from Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) at the link here
Do you want to donate financially?
- United Way of Southwest Virginia is operating the 2024 Southwest Virginia Disaster Relief Fund. Donate at the link here