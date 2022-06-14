© 2022
Full Disclosure Briefing: Saving Social Security

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright and Roben Farzad
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT
Social Security Card
Jenny Kane
/
AP
A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday, June 2, 2022, says Social Security's trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimate of 2034, and the year before that which estimated an exhaustion date of 2035.

Social Security recipients got the largest cost of living adjustment in decades this year. But the long-term future of the system is still in trouble.

Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on a new proposal to shore it up.

