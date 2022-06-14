Full Disclosure Briefing: Saving Social Security
Social Security recipients got the largest cost of living adjustment in decades this year. But the long-term future of the system is still in trouble.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on a new proposal to shore it up.
