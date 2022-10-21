AG Miyares to bring Operation Ceasefire to 16 partner cities

Attorney General Jason Miyares is declaring a ceasefire in Virginia. Operation Ceasefire, that is.

It's a $5 million program that includes everything from group violence intervention coordinators to working with federal prosecutors to go after repeat offenders.

Republican Delegate Tony Wilt of Rockingham County says Operation Ceasefire helps give young men caught up in the gang lifestyle a way out. "Predatory people and predatory organizations prey on vulnerable people, be it a religious organization or whomever. And gangs target our young people who are at vulnerable points in their lives and they suck them in and then they don't have a way out."

Shawn Weneta at the Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says the attorney general's approach to spending the $5 million is too heavy on prosecution and too light on intervention. "What we don't support, what we don't think is the proper technique, is focusing the money on law enforcement and prosecutions," Weneta says. "The bulk of the focus of this should be intervening prior to an event happening."

The attorney general is focusing his attention on 16 partner cities, including Roanoke, Richmond, Norfolk, Hampton and Petersburg.

