AG Miyares to bring Operation Ceasefire to 16 partner cities

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT

Attorney General Jason Miyares is declaring a ceasefire in Virginia. Operation Ceasefire, that is.

Jason Miyares
Virginia Attorney General's Office
/
Attorney General Jason Miyares

It's a $5 million program that includes everything from group violence intervention coordinators to working with federal prosecutors to go after repeat offenders.

Republican Delegate Tony Wilt of Rockingham County says Operation Ceasefire helps give young men caught up in the gang lifestyle a way out. "Predatory people and predatory organizations prey on vulnerable people, be it a religious organization or whomever. And gangs target our young people who are at vulnerable points in their lives and they suck them in and then they don't have a way out."

Shawn Weneta at the Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says the attorney general's approach to spending the $5 million is too heavy on prosecution and too light on intervention. "What we don't support, what we don't think is the proper technique, is focusing the money on law enforcement and prosecutions," Weneta says. "The bulk of the focus of this should be intervening prior to an event happening."

The attorney general is focusing his attention on 16 partner cities, including Roanoke, Richmond, Norfolk, Hampton and Petersburg.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria. He has reported for NPR, the New York Daily News and the Alexandria Gazette Packet. He has a master's degree in American Studies from Florida State University, and he is a former adjunct professor at Tallahassee Community College. He is the author of four books.
