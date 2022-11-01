Full Disclosure Briefing: The Fed's tightrope walk
The Federal Reserve seems headed toward another big interest rate hike this week. But inflation has remained stubbornly high and the economy keeps creating new jobs.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the tightrope regulators have been walking.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.