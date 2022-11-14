© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Va. News: Voter registration and cat claws

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:55 AM EST
The Virginia General Assembly will consider a bill to make de-clawing of cats illegal. And Election Day brought a surprise for some Virginia voters when they learned they'd been registered in the wrong county for decades.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
