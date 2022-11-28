© 2022
Va. News: School community complaints, Tribes reacquire land

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

Two of Virginia's indigenous tribes are working to reacquire and preserve more than a thousand acres of their ancestral lands with the help of grant money from the state. And, one of the few U.S. school systems with an ombudsman's office says community complaints were up in the most recent school year.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. news link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

