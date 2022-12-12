Va. News: Bay ship accident investigation, bypassed candidates
The Coast Guard says the pilot of a ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay was distracted by his phone just before the accident. And, thousands of Virginians by-passed the candidates on the ballots in the recent mid-term elections – writing in alternative choices, human and otherwise.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. news link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.