© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Va. News: Northern Neck Ginger Ale, exotic animal laws

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 19, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

A Virginia-made soft drink that achieved icon status among its followers has now been out of production for more than two years, but its fans are still working to bring it back. And, recent issues involving exotic animals have one Virginia county looking to change its pet ownership laws.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. news link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags
News Local NewsVPAP
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols