Va. News: Llama-at-large, Warm Springs bathhouse finally reopens

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
The historic bathhouse at Warm Springs is finally open again after more than a year of renovation work. And, a llama-at-large in Fairfax County provided quite a challenge for police before they finally got her back home.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. news link.

