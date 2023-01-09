Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
