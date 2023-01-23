Va. News: Microtransit & cutting class
Albemarle County will use a new grant to try out what it hopes will be a better way of providing public transportation. And it seems quite a few college students who got used to remote education during the pandemic are less than enthusiastic about going class.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.