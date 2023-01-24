© 2023
Full Disclosure Briefing: Virginia's big data center deal

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published January 24, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST
Full Disclosure w background

Digital economies still require brick-and-mortar infrastructure. And a big new announcement from Amazon and the state is a good example.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on the plans and the push-back.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

