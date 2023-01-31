© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Full Disclosure Briefing: The growth of AI chatbots

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published January 31, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST
Full Disclosure w background

People are experimenting with AI chatbots in all sorts of situations-- classrooms, writers’ rooms, even newsrooms.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the technology’s impact.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Fazad, each Saturday night at 8 on Radio IQ.

