© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Va. News: THC edibles, "Beach Week" warning

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

Virginia high school seniors are being warned to behave themselves if they plan to celebrate graduation on North Carolina's Outer Banks this year. And alarming numbers of children in Virginia are getting sick after consuming THC edibles.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags
News Local NewsVPAP
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols