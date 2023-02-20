Va. News: Healthcare lab school and paying UVA's fair share
The University of Virginia's Student Council wants the university to make a financial commitment to help support housing and public education in Charlottesville. And high school students in Southwest Virginia soon will have access to college-level training.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
