News

Va. News: Healthcare lab school and paying UVA's fair share

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 20, 2023 at 4:21 AM EST
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

The University of Virginia's Student Council wants the university to make a financial commitment to help support housing and public education in Charlottesville. And high school students in Southwest Virginia soon will have access to college-level training.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
