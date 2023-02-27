Va. News: Lacks commemoration, Loudon County honors Union hero
A Black woman from Roanoke who died 70 years ago will be officially commemorated for her importance to medical research. And Loudon County is honoring the first Black man to fire a shot for the Union in the Civil War.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
