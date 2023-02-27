© 2023
Va. News: Lacks commemoration, Loudon County honors Union hero

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
A Black woman from Roanoke who died 70 years ago will be officially commemorated for her importance to medical research. And Loudon County is honoring the first Black man to fire a shot for the Union in the Civil War.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

