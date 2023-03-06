© 2023
Va. News: School solar power and paying jurors

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

Jurors in Virginia can expect the state to show a little more appreciation for their civic service starting this summer. And Prince William County's power bill will be more manageable if a solar project works out as expected.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

