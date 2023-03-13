Va. News: Same-day registration voting numbers, Charlottesville archeological dig
Same-day registration and voting – used in Virginia for the first time last November – proved to be especially popular among college students. And, an archeological dig in downtown Charlottesville is producing artifacts by the hundreds.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.