Cardinal Conversation: The fall nominating process & Gov. Youngkin's role

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT
Cardinal News with background

The nomination process to choose candidates for November's Virginia General Assembly election is underway.

When Virginians go to the polls this fall they may be doing more than choosing which party will win the legislature. They could also be influencing next year's presidential election.

Fred Echols talks about that with Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News, a non-profit news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

