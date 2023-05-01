News Cardinal Conversation: The fall nominating process & Gov. Youngkin's role RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols Published May 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 3:26 The nomination process to choose candidates for November's Virginia General Assembly election is underway.When Virginians go to the polls this fall they may be doing more than choosing which party will win the legislature. They could also be influencing next year's presidential election.Fred Echols talks about that with Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News, a non-profit news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.