Pope & Schapiro: A busy week in environmental news and another shooting in Richmond

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope & Jeff Schapiro
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

It’s been a busy week for environmental-related news in Virginia – with the state’s Air Pollution Control Board voting to remove the Commonwealth from a regional greenhouse gas program.

Michael Pope and Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, recap the week in politics and state government.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

