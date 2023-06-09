Pope & Schapiro: A busy week in environmental news and another shooting in Richmond
It’s been a busy week for environmental-related news in Virginia – with the state’s Air Pollution Control Board voting to remove the Commonwealth from a regional greenhouse gas program.
Michael Pope and Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, recap the week in politics and state government.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.