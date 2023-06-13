© 2023
Full Disclosure Briefing: RGGI and the economics of climate change

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT

Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin made good on his campaign pledge as the Virginia State Air Pollution Board voted to remove the Commonwealth from RGGI - the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Craig Wright talk about what it means for energy providers, consumers -- and the economics of climate change.

You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

