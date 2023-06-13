Full Disclosure Briefing: RGGI and the economics of climate change
Last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin made good on his campaign pledge as the Virginia State Air Pollution Board voted to remove the Commonwealth from RGGI - the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Craig Wright talk about what it means for energy providers, consumers -- and the economics of climate change.
