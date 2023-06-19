Several senior members of the Virginia Senate face primary challengers

Voters across much of Virginia are headed to the polls this week. Several incumbents in the Senate are facing stiff primary challenges.

Some of the Senate’s most senior members are in hotly contested races this year: Creigh Deeds, Chap Petersen, George Barker and Dave Marsden just to name a few of the longtime incumbents who have primary challengers.

Mark Rozell at George Mason University’s Schar School says these challengers are trying to cast incumbents as too wedded to moderate politics and compromise.

“There is the possibility that a number of Democratic incumbents will get knocked off by these primary challengers who are running generally as more progressive candidates, more committed to the liberal policy agenda,” Rozell says.

J. Miles Coleman at the University of Virginia says the new maps created by the Supreme Court have created a situation where none of the incumbents are running in their old districts, and that’s a challenge they need to overcome.

“Back during the end of the session earlier this year in Richmond, we had a lot of voluntary retirements," says Coleman. "Longtime members hanging it up because of the maps, because of personal reasons. This week we may have another wave of involuntary retirements.”

11 of the 40 Senators have already voluntarily announced their departure. This week, voters might add a few involuntary additions to that list.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.