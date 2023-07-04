Full Disclosure Briefing: Student loan break is over
After a Supreme Court ruling on debt forgiveness – student loan repayments are set to resume in October – and interest on those loans will also begin to accrue in September.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about the resumption of those payments, after a more than 3-year pause – as well as the possible end of Virginia’s back-to-school tax-free holiday.
