Virginia Republicans and Democrats are agreeing on one thing: semiconductors

Virginia is hoping to become a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, and it's an issue that's bringing together Republicans and Democrats.

It's the unexpected hit of the summer, a buddy adventure few saw coming. Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is working with Democratic Senator Mark Warner to lure semiconductor manufacturing companies to Virginia. They appeared together this week at a summit hosted by Virginia Tech, where Warner explained how the two are working together.

"We are all in," Warner says. "There's not a CEO that we've been turned on to that doesn't get a one-two punch. You get a governor and a chairman of the Intelligence Committee making the case. We have the chance to make the case, we'll make the sale."

Youngkin says Virginia is investing in making specific locations ready to land a deal.

"I think that part of our new approach is that we are bringing together a comprehensive package that represents all elements of economic development," Youngkin says. "Transportation, all of the permitting and utility relationships so we can turnkey it."

Republicans and Democrats have not always been on the same page on semiconductor manufacturing. When Congress was considering Warner's bill to invest $280 billion to boost domestic research and manufacturing, none of the Republicans in Virginia's congressional delegation voted in favor of it. But now that the money is flowing, both parties are working together to steer some of it to Virginia.

