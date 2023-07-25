Full Disclosure Briefing: Mortgage rates have homeowners "handcuffed"
The sharp spike in mortgage rates is keeping many homeowners from considering whether to put their homes on the market.
As Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright note the current situation has analysts borrowing a term usually reserved for an employment tactic.
