Cardinal Conversation: An alpha-gal syndrome hotspot
Among the negative effects associated with tick bites is a condition called alpha-gal syndrome. It can cause food allergies and even life-threatening shock in susceptible individuals.
One of the places where the syndrome is seen most frequently is Bedford County, between Roanoke and Lynchburg.
Fred Echols spoke with Amy Jablonski who wrote about alpha-gal syndrome for Cardinal News.
Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.