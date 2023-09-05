Full Disclosure Briefing: The Commonwealth remains resistant to privatization of liquor sales.
Introduced in January of last year, House Bill 328 became the latest in a long line of efforts to privatize state liquor sales. It failed.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about the industry that generated $1.5 in sales last year – and why The Commonwealth is so reluctant to let go.
You can listen to Full
Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.