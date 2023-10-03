Full Disclosure Briefing: Virginia breathes sigh of relief as shutdown averted (for now)
The stopgap measure, approved over the weekend, has bought Congress another 45 days to reach a long-term spending plan.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright discuss why Virginia has more riding on avoiding a shutdown than most other states.
