Full Disclosure Briefing: Virginia breathes sigh of relief as shutdown averted (for now)

RADIO IQ | By Roben Farzad & Craig Wright
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT

The stopgap measure, approved over the weekend, has bought Congress another 45 days to reach a long-term spending plan.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright discuss why Virginia has more riding on avoiding a shutdown than most other states.

You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

