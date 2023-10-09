© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: Another hiccup for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published October 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Mountain Valley Pipeline – which saw all its court challenges ended by Congress in June – has taken another step toward completion with an agreement that appears to resolve concerns about pipe that's been exposed to the elements for several years.

Fred Echols spoke with Matt Busse who's covering the story for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
