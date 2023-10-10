Full Disclosure Briefing: Virginia Kaiser Permanente workers join the growing number of those going on strike
The trend of unions flexing their collective strength continues as Virginia Kaiser Permanente workers joined others across the country in walking off the job last week.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about the factors at play leading to the surge in this negotiating tactic.
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.